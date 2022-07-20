WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Diamond City is preparing for another Presidential visit this week.

President Joe Biden will appear at Wilkes University’s Marts Center on Thursday, July 21, according to a Wilkes University spokesperson.

No parking signs have already gone up along the 200 block of South Franklin Street and nearby Ross Street Wednesday morning.





The White House has not yet released specifics on a time but did say the President will be giving remarks on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime.

This will be Biden’s second visit to Wilkes University.

Biden spoke on campus as Vice President in October 2016 in support of Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on this developing story tonight on Eyewitness News.