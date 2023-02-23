TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Guests come from all over, weekend after weekend, to visit the Poconos and one of their main attractions is getting a makeover.

As of Thursday morning, shoppers will never step foot at the Crossings Premium Outlets again.

The home of over 100 stores in the Poconos has taken on a new identity.

“Pocono Premium Outlets,” said Chris Barrett, President of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.

The rebranding comes as the area continues to gain popularity and population and the name is not the only update.

“We are about to embark on a multimillion-dollar renovation here which will touch all of the points of the property,” explained John Ferreira, General Manager of Simon.

The goal is to make shopping more enjoyable by implementing a new play area, parking improvements, and an overall elevated appearance.

“This was an older center and we thought to be able to support the new residents and the new people coming here, it was time to upgrade the shopping center,” Ferreira added.

“The idea was to take the bones of the project of what we have here, kind of taking a second look at it then and figure out ways to enhance and create more of a customer experience,” stated Peter Poruczynski, Vice president of Design at Simon.

When people visit the outlets, they visit the Poconos as a whole.

“The Poconos Premium Outlets have become home to more than just franchises and chains. There’s also an increasing base of local businesses that benefit here,” said Taylor Munoz, Pocono Township Manager.

Renovations are set to begin in march and local shops and restaurants are not only excited to see the changes that will be made to outlets, but also the changes that it will bring for their businesses.

Barley Creek Brewing Company has a tasting room within the shopping center and is looking forward to the future.

“Anytime you go ahead and promote the Poconos and reinvest in the Poconos, it just makes it a better experience for guests visiting,” explained Trip Ruvane, Co-Founder and President of Barley Creek Brewing Company

The microbrewery is just one local spot located in and outside of the Pocono Premium Outlets that continues to bring thousands of guests to the Poconos.

“It’s highly recognizable regionally, it’s becoming highly recognizable on the national scale, and we’re just thrilled about that,” Barrett added.

The renovations on the Pocono Premium Outlets are scheduled to be done around the 2023 holiday season.