KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local children demonstrated their martial arts abilities and were rewarded for it.

Premier Martial Arts Forty Fort held a demonstration and graduation ceremony at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.

Children four to 12 years old kicked off the day with sparring, air boxing, and pad boxing.

Each child was tested earlier this week, with new belts handed out Saturday for those who earned them.

Students also received awards for participating in charity events, receiving good grades in school, and completing their fitness tests.