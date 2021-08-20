Preliminary hearing waived for former Exeter police officer Leonard Galli

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The preliminary hearing for former Exeter police officer Leonard Galli was waived Friday in Luzerne County Central Court.

Galli, who police say was arrested for attempting to solicit sex from who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, waived his preliminary hearing and is heading to trial.

Prosecutors withdrew 5 of the 7 charges against Galli. He will still face two of the more serious felony charges in the future.

According to police paperwork, Musa Harris, known locally as “The Luzerne County Predator Catcher”, reported to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office that they had spoken to Galli online through dating app Grindr while identifying themselves as a 15-year-old boy back in August, 2020. Police say Harris claimed to have met with the man, who had identified himself as ‘Paul’ at a local Turkey Hill Minit Market in Plains Township. This interaction was videotaped by Harris.

Eyewitness News will be following this case and bring you more updates as they develop.