Preliminary hearing held in 44-year-old cold case after suspect arrested

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The preliminary hearing for a man charged with murder 44 years ago took place in Weatherly today.

“I’m really hurt,” said Leida Colon, sister of the victim.

This was the first time Evelyn Colon’s family was able to see her alleged killer since 1976.

“When I saw him come in there, I’m just angry and hurt at the same time for what he did to my sister,” said Leida.

Her family is seeking justice as they now begin to have answers to decades-old questions. “Beth Doe” and her full-term baby were found dismembered in three suitcases under the I-80 bridge in East Side Borough in December of 1976.



She was identified as Evelyn Colon a month ago and Luis Sierra was arrested for her murder. He was her former boyfriend and father of her unborn child.

“For him not to turn around and look at me, that only tells me one thing. Think about it. Put the pieces together. He knows he’s guilty, but he’s not going to say it,” said Luis Colon, brother of the victim.

The judge declined the defense’s motion to dismiss the case and refused to change Sierra’s bail.

“It was justice today for the Colon family. Knowing that he thought he was going to get away with it. But, we are very happy that this happened and now we wait for the next step and see what happens next,” said Luis Colon.

Following the hearing, Evelyn’s family visited her grave to remember two lives taken too soon.

We reached out to Sierra’s family for an interview but they declined to comment.