Pregnant woman shot in her sleep

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman had a very close call over the weekend when a bullet came through her bedroom wall and struck her while she slept.

Eyewitness News first told you about this shooting in Hazleton on Sunday. Her family said she is doing well and will recover from her injuries.

“She don’t know what happened,” Edison Ferndanes, the victim’s brother-in-law said. “She told us she was bleeding, then she know what happened.”

Edison says his sister-in-law, who is pregnant, escaped death by only a matter of inches when a bullet came through a wall at her home on North James Street just before four Sunday morning.

“She was sleeping and she got shot,” Fernandes said. “She don’t have a problem with nobody.”

“Well, I heard a shot and then a car going fast, like they stopped, shot and they continue,” Aleida Aquino, a neighbor, said, describing what she heard Sunday morning.

Aquino and her three children live several doors away from the home that was hit by the bullet.

“At this moment, I’m scared because you know I never seen that happen before,” Aquino said.

Neighbors Vanessa and D’Angelo are keeping their kids, 5-year-old Shayna and 3-year-old Preston, in their sights.

“I think we feel it’s an isolated incident, but we always have our children at arm’s length to being with, so,” Vanessa Texidor said. “I think going on out from here, we will be a little more observant with what’s around.”

“It’s kind of scary for that to happen to that poor lady over there,” D’Angelo Pringla said. “Imagine if no one was around to help here…she probably could have bled out over there.”

The woman’s family said she was treated at a hospital last night and released. Hazleton Detectives say they don’t think she was the target of the shooting. They think a gun was fired in that area and a stray bullet entered the home.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Hazleton Police or call 911. You do not have to give your name.

