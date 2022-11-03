EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PPL’s website, customers can expect the default residential rate to increase to raise by another 2¢/kWh in December.

Beginning on December 1, PPL states their default residential rate will change from 12.366¢/kWh to 14.612¢/kWh.

PPL officials say the rate hike will cost the average customer an extra $22 per month.

On November 30, 2021, PPL documents show the default residential rate was 7.554¢/kWh. With the December 2022 increase, PPL will have raised the default residential rate by 93.7% since then.

PPL’s website further claims the price increase will be in effect from December 1 to May 31, 2023. It does not state their plan for after the May 31, 2023, end date.