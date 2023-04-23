EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a statement posted on their website, PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond admits it has taken longer than anticipated to fix these billing issues.

She says they have made progress and that the majority of customers are once again getting their bills on time.

She expects the issue to be totally settled by the end of this month.

PPL insists the problem is not with their meters.

“We remain confident in the accuracy of our meters and emphasize that the billing process challenges we have experienced in recent months have not been due to accuracy issues with our meters,” said Alana Roberts, Manager of Community Relations for PPL Electric Utilities.

PPL insists it’s making changes to prevent something like this from happening again.