WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s unseasonably mild out, and your heating bill may be the furthest thing from your mind. But electric rates are going up before the cold even hits.

Starting in less than a month, PPL Electric Utilities will be raising their customer’s default rate, again.

This default rate is updated twice a year, this time it’s being increased by about $22 for the average household, and potentially more.

This increase will begin on December 1 and comes on the heels of a previous rate increase in June, and last December.

Some customers say it’s pushing them to the breaking point.

“I’m a single mom, I have two kids; one is special needs. The prices of everything that’s going up is, the economy is getting worse and worse and now with PPL going up in prices it’s gonna kill me trying to budget more of my money,” explained Rosalie DeMeo.

PPL is letting their users know now so they have the opportunity to not only understand why it is happening but also financially prepare. With inflation occurring everywhere, these increases may be too much for some to afford.

“Bad enough the foods going up and now everything else is going up at the same time, it’s just too much,” DeMeo added.

PPL says the rate spike stems from the power plants where they get the electricity that they deliver.

With the chance of rates increasing again this upcoming summer, PPL offers tips for rates, shopping, and more information about price increases on its website.