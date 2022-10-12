MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fall is here to stay and temperatures will be getting cooler. Many people are turning on their heat, but there are ways to help keep costs down.

PPL Electric Utilities says there are many quick tips to create a difference in your electricity bill.

They recommend switching to LED lightbulbs which will save about 90% of energy usage and last much longer.

Turn off outdoor lights when they’re not being used, switch the direction of your ceiling fan to blow hot air down, and install a smart thermostat.

“You can save about $180 a year if you install a smart thermostat. And so you can control the temperature of your home when you’re not there through an app. It’s all wifi enabled, really a smart thermostat is a great tool,” said Tracie Witter, regional affairs director at PPL Electric Utilities.

PPL offers free energy audits for customers who use electric heat. For more tips and tricks, head to PPL’s website.