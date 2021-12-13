PPL electrical work to impact traffic signals in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre announced that PPL Electric Crews will be doing work on power lines throughout the city, the week of December 13, that will likely impact customers.

According to the city, the electrical work will likely disrupt power to these specific traffic signals, during the date and time indicated. If inclement weather or traffic should disrupt crews from working, the work will be rescheduled for an alternate date.

Traffic signals at North Franklin and West Union Streets intersection, on Monday, December 13, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Alternate Date: Tuesday, December 14)

Traffic signals at West Union and North River Streets intersection on Monday, December 13th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Alternate Date: Tuesday, December 14)

Traffic signals at Hazle Street and Pennsylvania Boulevard intersection on Tuesday, December 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Alternate Date: Wednesday, December 15)

Traffic signals at Ross and South Washington Streets intersection on Tuesday, December 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Alternate Date: Wednesday, December 15)

Drivers are advised to avoid these areas during the listed dates and times if possible.