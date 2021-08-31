PPL Electric preparing for effects of Ida to hit region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric says they are preparing for Ida to hit its service areas in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Wednesday.

“We have been tracking Ida very closely for several days and have a plan in place to address any outages that may occur,” said James Conrad, director of operations for PPL Electric Utilities. “Preparing for damaging storms is something we do throughout the year. We urge all of our customers to stay safe and prepare for the possibility that they may lose power.”

PPL offers tips to stay prepared during Ida and other weather events that may cause power outages:

Prepare an emergency kit. Put together the essentials you may need in an emergency or loss of power, such as medicines, water, flashlights, a first aid kit, a battery-operated radio and extra batteries, enough perishable food for three days, a manual can opener, toiletry items and pet food. Have the kit easily available and make sure everyone knows where it is. Add a similar kit in your vehicle.

Prepare for power outages. Consider identifying a place where your family can stay during periods when your home may be without power. If you rely on special medical equipment and medicine that must be refrigerated, have a backup plan in place in case you lose power.

PPL offers alerts for outages and the status of outages and when power will be restored. The company provides electric service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania.