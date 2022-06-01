ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PPL announced they would be increasing the default price for electricity by 38% in early May and it was set to take effect on June 1.

This is the second time PPL has raised prices in the past six months going from 7.544 cents at the end of 2021 to 12.366 cents on June 1, a 61% increase in prices.

Officials say that if you use 1,000 kWh of electricity per month your bill would go up about $34 compared to your previous month’s bill.

PPL has some tips to keep energy bills as low as possible.