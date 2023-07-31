EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A PA Lottery retailer in NEPA sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 Saturday.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 10-25-27-34-38, and the red Powerball® 2 to win $150,000.

Central Highway Oil Company, on Altamont Boulevard, in Frackville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Players may visit the PA lottery site for more information about how to file a claim.