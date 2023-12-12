LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a Powerball® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, December 11 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 1-24-27-31-62, and the red Powerball® 20 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Weis Markets on State Route 54 in Montgomery, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.