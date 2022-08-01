TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball®12, to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Fast Lane Mart earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.