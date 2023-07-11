EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While the Powerball jackpot continues to climb toward $1 billion, a winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania ranging for $100,000.

A retailer in Dauphin County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-24-34-53-58, and the red Powerball® 13 to win $100,000. Pilot Travel Center, in West Hanover Township, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.