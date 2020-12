TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Tunkhannock Walmart and became the winner on Dec 5 after the numbers 03-04-06-48-53 and the red Powerball 10 were called.

If you win the Powerball, the PA Lottery advises you to sign the back of the ticket and bring it to your nearest lottery office. You have one year from the date of the numbers being drawn to claim your prize.