EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a retailer sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for Wednesday.

O’ Neill’s Food Market on North Easton Road in Glenside, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 17-24-48-62-68, and the red Powerball® 23 to win $100,000.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.