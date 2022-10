EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lottery officials announced the Powerball drawing for October 19 has surpassed half a billion dollars.

Right now, the jackpot is up to an estimated annuity of $508,000,000 or $256,300,000 cash.

The Powerball has been rolling for two months now, and if there’s no winner tonight, the next drawing will be October 22 and increase to an annuity of $550 million or $277.5 million cash.

Officials say profits from the Powerball help benefit older Pennsylvanians.