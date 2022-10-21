EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery officials have announced the Powerball jackpot has grown up to an estimated value of $580 million or $278.2 million in cash for the next drawing on Saturday, October 22.

“This is very exciting because if won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in the Powerball game’s history. We’re reminding our players that it only takes one ticket to win, and the proceeds are helping us generate funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot has been growing for over two months, and this is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has passed the $500 million mark.

The last time a jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was on August 3, 2022. In the Commonwealth, the recent jackpot growth has generated more than $44.8 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $17.9 million.

If there is no Powerball winner in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot for Monday, October 24 will be an estimated $610 million or $292.6 million in cash.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.