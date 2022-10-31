EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A very large treat is up for grabs this Halloween, as the Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1 billion.

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, for the next drawing, Monday, October 31, on Halloween, the estimated annuity value of the Powerball jackpot is $1 billion, or $497.3 million in cash.

“What an exciting time to be playing Powerball with the second-largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history up for grabs. As the jackpot continues to grow, our players are helping us generate funding for property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals. That’s important to keep in mind as we encourage our players to play responsibly.” –Drew Svitko, Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director

Lottery officials say this is the second time in the Powerball’s 30-year history that the amount has reached $1 billion. If someone hits the jackpot during Monday night’s drawing, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth-largest prize in U.S. Lottery history.

The world record for the largest jackpot won in U.S. Lottery history was in 2016 in the amount of $1.586 billion, split by winners in Tennessee, Florida, and California.

The Pennsylvania Lottery wishes to offer the following tips to players:

Always check your PA Lottery tickets at the time of purchase . Tickets can’t be canceled, so immediately speak to the cashier or manager to resolve any concerns before leaving the store.

. Tickets can’t be canceled, so immediately speak to the cashier or manager to resolve any concerns before leaving the store. Always sign the back of your PA Lottery ticket. This will stop someone else from trying to cash it in the event your PA Lottery ticket gets lost or is stolen, or if someone tries to scratch off, white out, or change your signature.

This will stop someone else from trying to cash it in the event your PA Lottery ticket gets lost or is stolen, or if someone tries to scratch off, white out, or change your signature. Never post your winning ticket on social media. This will prevent others from trying to cash your winning ticket.

In Pennsylvania, the most recent jackpot run has generated over $75.8 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $30 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians, officials say.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was August 3, 2022. If there is no Powerball winner during Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot will be an estimated $1.2 billion, or $596.7 million in cash for the next drawing Wednesday, November 2.

PA Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets online or at a local retailer. Players can find a location closest to them by visiting the ‘Find a Retailer’ section of the lottery’s website

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.