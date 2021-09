EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With no winning ticket sold for the last Powerball drawing, the total jackpot is worth over half a billion dollars.

The next drawing will be this Saturday, September 25, and the estimated annuity value is $523 million with a cash value of $379 million.

This is the highest the jackpot has been since January when it was $731.1 million. If this jackpot is won it will be the 10 largest in the Powerball game’s history.