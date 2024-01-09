EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As storms impact our area, thousands are reportedly without power Tuesday night across Pennsylvania.

In Williamsport, PPL reports 581 customers are without power due to the storm conditions and anticipates repairs to be completed at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to PPL, residents in the Briar Creek areas are being affected as there are reportedly 1367 customers experiencing power outages with repairs anticipated to be completed at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

In Wilkes-Barre, PPL is reporting 1,858 customers are currently without power and repairs are expected to be made at 3:00 p.m. for 1,200 on Thursday while the remaining 708 customers should expect power to be restored at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

