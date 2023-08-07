EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The storms that hit Pennsylvania Monday afternoon and evening knocked out power for thousands of residents.

According to PPL’s website, hundreds of people all across the commonwealth have been without power for the last few hours.

As of 10:30 p.m. Monday evening, the numbers for outages are listed below.

Monroe County: 2,990

Wayne County: 177

Bucks County: 3,648

Union County: 793

Lehigh County: 19,349

Overall, there are almost 46,000 customers without power.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.