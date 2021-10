MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scores of people are dealing with a power outage in the Mount Carmel area.

According to PPL, the outage is due to either a tripped breaker or a blown fuse and crews have been sent to repair the issue.

So, far over 170 customers are impacted and the estimated repair time is 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.