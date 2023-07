WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL is reporting over 1,000 customers have been impacted by a power outage in Wilkes-Barre.

According to PPL, the outage happened between Wilkes-Barre and Ashley Borough and it was caused by weather. At this time 1,303 customers have been affected.

PPL

Crews have been sent to make repairs and the estimated time for power to be restored is 6:30 p.m. Friday.

28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.