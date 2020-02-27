Power outage impacts thousands in Luzerne County

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Severe weather caused power outages throughout our area Thursday morning. West Hazleton had thousands of residents impacted starting around 6am. While crews worked to resolve the issues, more problems occurred.

“A main line right here at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broad Street. The line literally snapped and fell in front of us here,” said Chief Richard Sparks of the West Hazleton Fire Department.

PPL crews say winter weather is to blame for the outages that took place.

“It was snowing quite heavily, you had reduced visibility, the wind howling, it was a bit of a hectic situation there for a while,” Chief Sparks continued.

Several traffic lights were out, causing disruptions for the busy morning commute.

“Some of these intersections get very congested in the early morning and late afternoon. And without a traffic signal, traffic gets to be a mess in no time,” Sparks tells Eyewitness News.

It was also a bad time for local businesses, including Donut Connection on Broad Street.

“It’s tough, if you lose 3, 4, or 5 hours with no business… people have their routines every single day. They have to get their coffee,” owner, Luciano Vicola said.

The power was restored shortly before 11am.