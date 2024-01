ORWIN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported that over 1,100 customers were affected by a power outage Tuesday afternoon.

According to PPL a tripped breaker or blown fuse caused a power outage in Schuylkill County, on Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy: PPL

The power outage impacted 1,162 customers and crews repaired the outage around 1:00 p.m. when when the originally estimated time was 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to report an outage visit the PPL Outage Center.