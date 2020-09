SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) About 200 PPL customers who were without power overnight are now back in the light.

Late Thursday night, a vehicle took out a utility pole on Route 307 near the intersection with Pen Y Bryn Drive (near Lake Scranton) at 10:30 last night.







The vehicle also destroyed a fence. No word on any injuries in the accident. PPL crew worked through the night to restore power at 7 a.m. this morning.