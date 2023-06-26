EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash in Wyoming County shuts down a busy roadway for several hours.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, the Triton Hose Fire Department in Tunkhannock was dispatched to Route 29 on Hunter Highway near Sandbank Road and Church Road in Eaton Township near Tunkhannock, according to Assistant Fire Chief Allen Grow.

Upon arrival, Grow told Eyewitness News crews found one vehicle with three powerlines down on the road.

The road was closed while crews worked to clean up the incident, according to Grow.

Assistant Fire Chief Grow said one person suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The road has since been reopened and charges are pending due to the ongoing investigation, Grow said.