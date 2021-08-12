Power knocked out as storms move across region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Storms rolling through the region Thursday afternoon have knocked out power to thousands of customers as utility crews work to restore services.

According to UGI, crews are responding to more than 60 incidents that resulted in power outages for approximately 5,400 customers after thunderstorms blew through the area.

“UGI has requested mutual assistance to address the outages but anticipates some customers will not have power restored until sometime Friday, August 13,” the company stated in a news release.

UGI says customers with special needs are urged to call 911 if they experience a power outage. You can check the UGI outage map to stay up to date with the latest information.

PPL’s outage map is reporting almost 6,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m.



A large tree branch resting on wires covers a car in the 500 block of Gibson Avenue in Kingston Thursday.

Eyewitness News crews found storm damage in the 500 block of Gibson Avenue in Kingston after a tree limb fell on top of a car.

