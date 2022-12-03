POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville sanitation worker has died three months following injuries suffered on the job.

On September 6, officials say Kerry Spiess, from Pottsville, was working on the back of a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue when the operator of the truck backed into a street sign.

Investigators said Spiess stepped off the truck and was struck in the head by the falling sign.

First responders say they transported Spiess to the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, for his injuries.

On December 2, Spiess was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries.

The coroner has ruled his death accidental.