POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL (WBRE/WYOU) — In an announcement Sunday night, the Pottsville Area School District reports a student passed away in a crash.

In a Facebook post, the Pottsville Area School District announced, with the approval of the family, Pottsville Area High School student Kayden Zelinsky passed away in a car crash.

The Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office confirmed with 28/22 News the crash previously reported on Sunday was the same crash where Zelinsky passed away early Sunday night.

The school district also added counselors and administrators would be available to help students and families who need support and/or resources. They also advise anyone in need of help to reach out to your child or children’s school or counseling office.

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Kayden,” the school district said in the Facebook post.