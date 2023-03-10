POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Winter weather in the forecast will not be raining on anyone’s parade in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

A Schuylkill County Parade will return tomorrow after four years without a celebration.

2019 was the last time the community marched the streets of Pottsville in celebration of Saint Patrick and the Irish heritage.

“The Irish have deep roots here, not only in Pottsville, but in Schuylkill County as well,” said Steven Young, chairman of the 2023 Pottsville Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Pottsville’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will make its return on Saturday, and organizers anticipate the parade will be the biggest one yet.

“I want to see everybody’s reaction for the parade. I want to see how much they’re enjoying the parade and what we’ve put together for them. That’s what I’m excited for,” stated Young.

Several bagpipe bands, Pottsville and North Schuylkill High School bands, and the Queen of the Schuylkill County Carnival will be part of the big parade. The celebration will begin early in the morning.

The Crimson House will be hosting its breakfast buffet to kick off the day, which is so popular it is already sold out!

“It’s all hands on deck so everyone’s really excited. They all got their green. We’re excited to celebrate with Pottsville and really get the excitement going,” described Carla Bevan, Executive Chef at the Crimson House.

A small but dedicated committee is behind the large parade.

“It’s a small committee. It’s less than eight people that organized this whole parade. If it wasn’t for the hours and hours and hours that they put in every week for this parade, it would never have happened,” explained Young.

And after the small but mighty committee’s planning, these streets will soon be filled with parade-goers in their Irish best after four years.

The Pottsville Saint Patrick’s Day parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and the fun is expected to continue throughout the day.