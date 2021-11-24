Pottsville Police charge man with DUI after hit-and-run involving 12-year-old

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence after a hit and run incident in October.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Detective Joseph Welsh filed a criminal complaint against Fred Anthony Yeastedt, 38, of St. Clair.

Police say on October 29, Yeastedt struck a 12-year-old girl with his vehicle in the area of N. Centre and E. Race Streets. The accident resulted in the victim suffering from serious injuries that needed medical care.

Officials stated throughout the investigation, officers worked to gather video surveillance along with witness statements that identified Yeastedt as the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that struck the victim as she was crossing the street.

Police say the video showed Yeastedt fleeing the scene however he denied involvement when questioned at a later date by investigators.

Yeastedt has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury, driving under the influence, failure to yield right to pedestrians, and reckless driving.

He will be arraigned in the near future with bail to be set pending a preliminary hearing.