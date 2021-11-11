Pottsville police charge man with aggravated assault after stabbing incident

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pottsville Bureau of Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon, leaving one woman severely injured.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Race Street just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a victim injured inside a home.

Officials say once they arrived on the scene, police found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, bruises and defensive wounds to her body.

The victim told police that Kevin Harris, 37, of Pottsville, was the person who attacked her and caused the injuries, according to police. She was later transported to a medical facility to treat her injuries.

Police say Harris was located and taken into custody. Pottsville police have charged him with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Harris was arraigned and was unable to post the $30,000 bail. He remains in police custody.