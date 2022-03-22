EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville man is being charged with obstruction of the mail which police say they found out through criminal information.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Johnathan Sherer, 29, of Pottsville, was charged on Monday, by criminal information, with obstruction of the mail.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says the information alleges in 2019 through October 2020, Sherer, who at the time worked for the postal service, delayed the delivery of over 3,000 pieces of mail by failing to deliver them and keeping them in his possession.

The maximum penalty under federal law Sherer faces is 6 months in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.