Pottsville High School holds a drive donating supplies to Ukraine

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school district in Schuylkill County is stepping up to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Snow was falling in Pottsville on Wednesday afternoon as students inside the building were lending a helping hand.

Pottsville High School set up a drive collecting goods for those impacted in Ukraine receiving an overwhelming amount of items to donate.

“It’s just been phenomenal to see our school community come together and to help the people of Ukraine. It’s just very sad to see those images and I think that’s what really spoke to people,” said Tiffany Hummel, Principal of Pottsville High School.

Many community members, staff, and students, like Kailey Olenick, donated supplies hoping to help those overseas.

“This means so much to me. My family and I wanted to help because we know how unexpected this event was. It’s truly heartbreaking to hear about the number of deaths that occurred,” explained Olenick.

Some of the items include toiletries, bandages, and even prayer shawls, donated by a local church here in Pottsville.





Assistant principal Elly Aschman loaded her vehicle with the items that will be donated to Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Frackville where they will then be transported to countries providing aid to Ukrainians.

“There’s a very large Ukrainian population in Schuylkill County so there’s definitely a lot of heritage here and I’m sure many, many people feel connected with what’s happening worldwide,” stated Aschman.

Anyone who didn’t get to drop off donations in time can contact the high school for more information.