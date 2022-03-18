POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they executed a search warrant in Pottsville and found almost $200K in cash, drugs, and weapons.
According to police, State Police Troop L-Reading Vice/Narcotics Unit executed the warrant in the 1400 block of West Market Street just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday.
Police say Jose Rivera-Hernandez, 31, of Pottsville was taken into custody for questioning.
Once inside the home, police tell Eyewitness News they seized items including, but not limited to:
- Approximately 700 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl with an estimated street value of $7,000.00.
- Approximately three pounds of marijuana, valued at around $9,000.00.
- $165,000.00 in cash
- A firearm that police say was reported stolen
- Approximately 70 THC oil cartridges
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
Police say Rivera-Hernandez is charged with narcotics and firearms violations. He was taken to the Schuylkill County Prison where he is awaiting a preliminary hearing.