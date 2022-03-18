POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they executed a search warrant in Pottsville and found almost $200K in cash, drugs, and weapons.

According to police, State Police Troop L-Reading Vice/Narcotics Unit executed the warrant in the 1400 block of West Market Street just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Jose Rivera-Hernandez, 31, of Pottsville was taken into custody for questioning.

Once inside the home, police tell Eyewitness News they seized items including, but not limited to:

Approximately 700 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl with an estimated street value of $7,000.00.

Approximately three pounds of marijuana, valued at around $9,000.00.

$165,000.00 in cash

A firearm that police say was reported stolen

Approximately 70 THC oil cartridges

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

Police say Rivera-Hernandez is charged with narcotics and firearms violations. He was taken to the Schuylkill County Prison where he is awaiting a preliminary hearing.