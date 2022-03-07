Pottsville Area school collecting items for families in Ukraine

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The students and staff at Pottsville Area High School are gathering donations to help the people of Ukraine.

According to the Pottsville Area Facebook page, the school is collecting everything like medicine, food, and clothing to send to the people in Ukraine as a way to help them.

The list of requested items are as follows:

protein bars

packaged snacks

hot chocolate

baby food in pouches

baby bottles

medicine for babies and young children

diapers & baby wipes

bandages

over the counter medicine

cruthces

gauze

neosporin,

stomach pain meds for adults and children

iodine for anti radiation

calming vitamis or tea

bars of soap

toobrushes & toothpaste for adults and kids

sleeping bags and flashlights

razors

thermals

winter hats, goves, rain jackets and ponchos

Anyone that wishes to donate any number of these items must bring them to the Pottsville Area High School main office by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 9.

Pottsville Area says all collected donations will be taken to Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, located in Frackville as the church is in charge of the collection and the delivery of the items to Ukraine.