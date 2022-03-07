Pottsville Area school collecting items for families in Ukraine

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The students and staff at Pottsville Area High School are gathering donations to help the people of Ukraine.
According to the Pottsville Area Facebook page, the school is collecting everything like medicine, food, and clothing to send to the people in Ukraine as a way to help them.
The list of requested items are as follows:
- protein bars
- packaged snacks
- hot chocolate
- baby food in pouches
- baby bottles
- medicine for babies and young children
- diapers & baby wipes
- bandages
- over the counter medicine
- cruthces
- gauze
- neosporin,
- stomach pain meds for adults and children
- iodine for anti radiation
- calming vitamis or tea
- bars of soap
- toobrushes & toothpaste for adults and kids
- sleeping bags and flashlights
- razors
- thermals
- winter hats, goves, rain jackets and ponchos
Anyone that wishes to donate any number of these items must bring them to the Pottsville Area High School main office by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 9.
Pottsville Area says all collected donations will be taken to Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, located in Frackville as the church is in charge of the collection and the delivery of the items to Ukraine.