Pottsville annual St. Patrick’s parade canceled again

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) JFK Division #2, Pottsville has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the third year in a row.

The parade has gone on since 1975, however, since 2020 the parade has been canceled and will not be celebrated this year either.

According to the AOH JFK Division #2 Pottsville, they have presented an Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pottsville since 1975 when it was founded by Division President Leo Haley.

The parade was enjoyed by all who attended and it ultimately established the date the Pottsville St. Patrick’s Day would be celebrated on, the Saturday before March 17, which would have been Saturday, March 12 this year.

However, the AOH JFK Division #2 says they are no longer in a position to do the fundraising needed to pay for insurance, bands, and other parade expenses. The organization has also lost several of its members in recent years who actively worked on parade preparations.

Although the annual parade will not take place this year, there will likely be activities with many of the establishments in town and the AOH wishes everyone to enjoy their day safely.

The AOH JFK Division #2 would also like to hear ideas from the public to continue the parade for years to come. For those who wish to get involved click here.