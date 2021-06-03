Potential for unsettled weather through Thursday evening

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A warm and muggy air mass will help set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

After lunchtime, these showers and storms will develop across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Some storms may become locally strong to severe, especially east of Interstate 81.







The main threats will be strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Heavy rain may create localized areas of flooding on roadways and in areas of poor drainage.

Showers and even a rumble of thunder may continue into this evening, gradually tapering off overnight.

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather team for the latest weather alerts, and follow our interactive radar.