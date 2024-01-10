SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—The city of Scranton is making a significant move following the devastating floods that swept through north Scranton and the Keyser Valley area last September.

In its wake, the flooding severely damaged several homes leaving them unlivable.

On Tuesday, the city of Scranton came to the city council with plans to buy out the properties damaged by the September 9 flooding, a potential future for flooded areas.

The city of Scranton seeks to secure nearly $2.5 million in grant funding. This substantial amount is aimed at buying out up to 19 properties that were severely damaged by the floods in Scranton’s westside.

“The folks that have applied to be a part of this cohort of applicants, they’re not able to be in their homes now, they haven’t been able to be in their homes since September 9th,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti (D).

With approval from the city council and all 19 homeowners, it is now a waiting game until Scranton is awarded the grant to move forward.

“Our applications are in, we have really good connectivity at the state and federal level to get updates, and we’re definitely on the radar in terms of our application and needing this to be there,” stated Cognetti (D).

The area where these homes are built has been prone to flooding for years now.

“There’s pictures from 1940 where those homes were flooded. We’re hoping they see that historic flooding, and that will really make our case that these are properties that really shouldn’t be residential anymore,” explained Cognetti (D).

One of the big questions is when most of these homes are gone, what is going to be done with the open space that’s left?

“It can’t be a residential or commercial property anymore its got to be something that essentially would be a greenspace for the community or just a greenspace that would be nice to look at,” said Cognetti (D).

“If it’s a soccer court or something or a soccer field, you know if that gets flooded, not a problem, but structures, I don’t think to put any more structures back on that area it’s not wise,” stated Jeremy Smurl, Scranton City Council President.

The city still needs to hear back on if they can submit a full application for the grant so the construction date is unknown at this time; however, Mayor Cognetti says they hope to start in the fall if it is approved.