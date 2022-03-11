Postponed: Old Man Winter puts Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade on ice, for now

The Scranton St. Patrick's Parade Committee has announced the parade has been rescheduled for March 19

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has announced that due to expected inclement weather, the 60th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade has been moved to March 19.

The parade committee met Friday afternoon with Dave Nicosia of the National Weather Service to discuss the incoming storm system bearing down on the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade route.

Nicosia discussed the weather conditions parade participants and organizers could face during the scheduled marching time. He informed the committee that between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., snow will move into the area dropping anywhere from 6-8 inches of snow on the Electric City.

Another factor was wind. Nicosia says the Scranton area will see sustained winds of 20 mph, with gusts from 30-40 mph and could at times drop the wind chill below 10 degrees.

The committee says the parade, mass and Brian P. Kelly Race will be held on March 19 at their originally scheduled times.

