Postal Pushback: Residents Want Mailboxes Moved

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) People who live along Overbrook Avenue in Dallas Township say they are concerned every time they retrieve their mail.

The mailboxes are very close to a road that has seen an increase in traffic.

A resident of Overbrook Avenue in Dallas Township says getting her mail has become a concern.

They want to have their mailboxes relocated directly in front of their homes, if possible.

They say they are getting push back from the Postal Service.

We will show you what they are concerned about and what they say the USPS is telling them on Eyewitness News at 6pm.