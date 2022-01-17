Post-snow power outages affecting much of the region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An active winter storm left behind slippery road conditions, ice, slush and even power outages.

As of 11:30 Monday morning, PPL reports that 3,804 customers are without power. If you need to report an outage or wish to check the outage map you can visit the PPL website.

UGI reports that 187 customers are without power as of 11:30 Monday morning. For the latest on where outages are or to report an outage visit UGI.com.

5,901 of the subscribers to Penelec and MetEd are still without power. To see the outage maps or to report an outage you can go to FirstEnergyCorp.com.

36 Claverack customers may still be experiencing outages. To report an outage or check their live map visit Claverack.com.

All energy providers assure customers that they are working diligently to restore power to all subscribers. For the latest information visit the provider’s website.

