DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you drive it every day, you are quite aware of the heavy traffic concerns along Route 6 in Dickson City. There is good news down the road as the heavy traffic congestion could be over soon.

There is plenty of traffic along Route 6, and the traffic congestion has been happening since Monday, all due to a possible sinkhole.

28/22 News Reporter Amelia Sack spoke with borough officials for an update on the project and residents nearby to hear their thoughts.

For the past few days, drivers have been experiencing heavy traffic along Route 6 in Dickson City.

After a report of a possible sinkhole, crews from the borough and PennDOT came to investigate.

“It was established that there was a pipe failure underneath the two lanes out of the six lanes going towards Carbondale right near the Commerce Boulevard intersection.

Since then, crews have been working to get the roadway back to normal. Residents tell 28/22 News they’ve been finding ways to get around the traffic.

“You gotta find an alternate route around the construction and let the guys do their thing you know?” said Dickson City resident Randall Kasorek Junior.

While traffic concerns may be frustrating, borough officials tell us the work could be completed within a few days.

“Our guys are doing a great job we hope that they’ll be done by the end of today. They’ll stay a little bit longer if they have to,” said Dickson City Borough Manager Cesare Forconi.

Kasorek says he’s already seen road conditions improve over the past few days and hopes that the roadway open soon.

“Hopefully they’ll get the road back up and running and hopefully the traffic will be less congested than what it was… Compared to what it was a few days ago,” said Kasorek Junior.

Borough officials tell us the road should be fully repaired by the weekend.