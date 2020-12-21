Positive coronavirus cases uptick in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As of Friday, Lycoming County’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 22.4 percent, per state Department of Health statistics. The state was at 15.7 percent over same period.

Positivity rate is only updated once a week, but Monday’s updated numbers show the 14-day trend for new positive cases in Lycoming County has risen to 1.8 thousand per 100,000 residents. This is a 71 percent increase in cases over that 14-day time span.

The information in this story is based on data reported by the PA Department of Health and the Lycoming County COVID-19 Dashboard.

