Portion of Rt. 220 in Towanda temporarily closing for road work

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A portion of Route 220 in Towanda Township will be closed for utility work on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The road will be closed at the intersection of Patterson Boulevard to allow a contractor to run cable lines across the roadway. The roadway will be closed in both directions for approximately 15 minutes. Traffic will be controlled by flagging conditions.

Work is expected to be completed on December 15, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.